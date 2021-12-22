© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth Bombs Rant #8 Why Are We Still Masquerading?
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • December 22, 2021
Truth Bombs Rant #8 Why Are We Still Masquerading? Dr. Anthony B. James, Medical, Clinical Director of the SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine questions the popular health narrative on "face diapers" and health.
There is no freedom without health freedom.There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without education and truth.
Question the narrative and be informed. Consider a college degree in Sacred Natural Medicine... Course and programs, both live and on-line at https://somaveda.org & https://thaiyogacenter.com
There is no freedom without health freedom.There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without education and truth.
Question the narrative and be informed. Consider a college degree in Sacred Natural Medicine... Course and programs, both live and on-line at https://somaveda.org & https://thaiyogacenter.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.