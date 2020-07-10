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Madeleine McCann E Fit And Ghislaine Maxwell - A Call To Scotland Yard In 2019
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58 views • July 10, 2020
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THE WAR IS ON HUMANITY NOT TERROR
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After years of research and learning from the great YouTubers who have worked so hard to show us the truth, I have found myself inspired and with myself always feeling enchanted, knowing I was here for a reason far from the goldfish bowl I grew up in. I have taken a bold step in my life to change my paradigm and give myself the time and space to turn my life into the universal playground that I know exists so strongly all around us every second of every single day.
I would like to welcome you to Enchanted LifePath, my manifestation, my thoughts becoming things, my awakening, a place where I can share my knowledge back to the World about current events and any spiritual insights related to them or any particular instance. The World is in great chaos at the moment and the power shift will ripple throughout the whole universe if not stopped. We need to get all people from the good side all in one place united by love and light all thinking and moving forward together as an enlightened consciousness, oneness, we are all on an Enchanted Lifepath together, together we can stop the War On Humanity. Together we can Take Stepping Stones Like Stars.
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DISCLAIMER: Enchanted LifePath is not responsible for there views of others on this platform. Any comments are made by people thinking and speaking for themselves.
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https://www.patreon.com/EnchantedLifePathStepping Stones Like Stars
THE WAR IS ON HUMANITY NOT TERROR
Daily Alternative Media Reports From Enchanted LifePath TV, An Alternative Media News Channel On YouTube Supported By The Website Delivering More Truth In A Day Than The Mainstream Media Has Reported In My Entire Life. Opening One Set Of Eyes At A Time.
Stepping Stones Like stars
Follow My Journey And Gain Insights Into Multiple Topics On #YouTube, #Bitchute, #153News, #Periscope, #Twitch TV, #Twitter, #Facebook, #Tumblr, #Instagram, #Reddit, #Ustream & #DailyMotion.
After years of research and learning from the great YouTubers who have worked so hard to show us the truth, I have found myself inspired and with myself always feeling enchanted, knowing I was here for a reason far from the goldfish bowl I grew up in. I have taken a bold step in my life to change my paradigm and give myself the time and space to turn my life into the universal playground that I know exists so strongly all around us every second of every single day.
I would like to welcome you to Enchanted LifePath, my manifestation, my thoughts becoming things, my awakening, a place where I can share my knowledge back to the World about current events and any spiritual insights related to them or any particular instance. The World is in great chaos at the moment and the power shift will ripple throughout the whole universe if not stopped. We need to get all people from the good side all in one place united by love and light all thinking and moving forward together as an enlightened consciousness, oneness, we are all on an Enchanted Lifepath together, together we can stop the War On Humanity. Together we can Take Stepping Stones Like Stars.
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
DISCLAIMER: Enchanted LifePath is not responsible for there views of others on this platform. Any comments are made by people thinking and speaking for themselves.
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