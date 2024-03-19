AIPAC DOES NOT PAY POLITICIANS. They fund their election campaigns.





And when you actually look at the details of who they fund and why they fund them- you can understand what’s going on a lot more clearly.





Hence why we have to ban TikTok so they can’t interfere w/ our democracy





Source: https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1769805884547285029





Thumbnail: https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/aipac-launches-two-pacs-moves-to-actively-fund-candidate-campaigns-688949







