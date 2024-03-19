Create New Account
AIPAC DOES NOT PAY POLITICIANS 🇮🇱 THEY FUND THEIR ELECTION CAMPAIGNS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 17 hours ago

AIPAC DOES NOT PAY POLITICIANS. They fund their election campaigns.


And when you actually look at the details of who they fund and why they fund them- you can understand what’s going on a lot more clearly.


Hence why we have to ban TikTok so they can’t interfere w/ our democracy


Source: https://x.com/Cancelcloco/status/1769805884547285029


Thumbnail: https://www.jpost.com/american-politics/aipac-launches-two-pacs-moves-to-actively-fund-candidate-campaigns-688949



Keywords
censorshipisraelaipacinfiltrationblackmailfifth columnsuppressiondomestic lobbyelection campaignpayolahomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attacktiktok bait and switchcancelcloco

