Prof. Marandi: "If the Trump regime shows flexibility, then things will move forward, though with distrust" - Professor Marandi - comments from Islamabad

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If the Trump regime shows flexibility, then things will move forward, though with distrust." - Professor Marandi
Adding:
IRIB: The Islamabad talks have moved into expert and technical phase.
Specialized committee members from Iran's delegation have now joined the negotiations.
Expert-level talks means they're getting into the specifics: enrichment, sanctions, Hormuz, assets.
Adding:
Iranian TV:
Iran’s delegation has talked to Pakistan and conveyed its red lines for upcoming negotiations:
1. Iranian control and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz
2. War reparations / sanctions relief
3. Unblocking all frozen assets
4. A permanent ceasefire on all fronts in the region
(Interesting, nothing mentioned about the right to continue enriching)
@Middle_East_Spectator
Adding:
US Navy destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) is crossing the strait of Hormuz today according to AIS data.
MenchOsint (https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/2042950700829646982?s=20).
Senior Iranian military official denies report of any US vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz — IRIB
Mehr News: A senior Iranian military official denied Axios claims that a US vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The American military vessel was warned it would be targeted within 15 minutes if it continued moving toward the Strait. Iran's Armed Forces issued a firm and swift warning, preventing the vessel from approaching the Strait of Hormuz.
UPDATE: BREAKING: The U.S. warship has stopped moving, and was turned away from the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC Navy – Al Jazeera
@Middle_East_Spectator
Adding:
Hezbollah launched in the Karmiel direction.