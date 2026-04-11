Prof. Marandi: "If the Trump regime shows flexibility, then things will move forward, though with distrust" - Professor Marandi - comments from Islamabad

If the Trump regime shows flexibility, then things will move forward, though with distrust." - Professor Marandi

Adding:

IRIB: The Islamabad talks have moved into expert and technical phase.

Specialized committee members from Iran's delegation have now joined the negotiations.

Expert-level talks means they're getting into the specifics: enrichment, sanctions, Hormuz, assets.

Adding:

Iranian TV:

Iran’s delegation has talked to Pakistan and conveyed its red lines for upcoming negotiations:

1. Iranian control and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz

2. War reparations / sanctions relief

3. Unblocking all frozen assets

4. A permanent ceasefire on all fronts in the region

(Interesting, nothing mentioned about the right to continue enriching)

@Middle_East_Spectator

Adding:

US Navy destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) is crossing the strait of Hormuz today according to AIS data.

MenchOsint (https://x.com/MenchOsint/status/2042950700829646982?s=20).

Senior Iranian military official denies report of any US vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz — IRIB

Mehr News: A senior Iranian military official denied Axios claims that a US vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The American military vessel was warned it would be targeted within 15 minutes if it continued moving toward the Strait. Iran's Armed Forces issued a firm and swift warning, preventing the vessel from approaching the Strait of Hormuz.

UPDATE: BREAKING: The U.S. warship has stopped moving, and was turned away from the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC Navy – Al Jazeera

@Middle_East_Spectator

Adding:

Hezbollah launched in the Karmiel direction.