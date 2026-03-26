The Power Dynamics of Racism: Unveiling Anti-Racism as a Strategic Ploy for Control

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Racism holds strategic power for group protection and advancement, while anti-racism often functions as a calculated tool to shift influence from dominant groups to others amid demographic changes.
Read the complete report and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-power-dynamics-of-racism-unveiling
#RacismPower #AntiRacismExposed #GroupEmpowerment #DemographicShift #StrategicRacismracism
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