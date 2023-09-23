'John Todd, an Illuminati Defector, Explains the Purpose of Rock Music' - 2010 | Extended Version

Most everyone likes rock music of some type. But, is rock music more than just music? Is there something else behind the popular genre of music? Finally, what is the purpose of rock music? John Todd, an Illuminati defector, explains.
Mirrored - Info Worm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.