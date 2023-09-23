Create New Account
'John Todd, an Illuminati Defector, Explains the Purpose of Rock Music' - 2010 | Extended Version
Published 19 hours ago

Most everyone likes rock music of some type. But, is rock music more than just music? Is there something else behind the popular genre of music? Finally, what is the purpose of rock music? John Todd, an Illuminati defector, explains.

Mirrored - Info Worm

rock musicjohn toddmusic industrysataismilluminati defector

