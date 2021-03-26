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5G Enables DEW And You Don't Understand
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188 views • March 26, 2021
Westruther is the channel where you can learn what the others aren't saying- 5G is way far more dangerous to humanity than humanity knows- My 5G and Covid-19 Videos are censored in most places, because I tell the things that others don't-
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