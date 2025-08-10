Two Apocalypses— not one!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, you’ll discover: The difference between the Apocalypse of Destruction and the Apocalypse of Rebirth. Time is short.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: To fully understand this video, you must first take the Personal Power Test ➡️ www.ftcharvest.org Without it, you will miss the most important truth hidden in plain sight.
Most people think there’s only one Apocalypse — but the truth is far more shocking. There are two… and both are already in motion. One will end in total destruction. The other will lead to spiritual rebirth, immortality, and freedom from the inner force that has been sabotaging humanity since the beginning.
Which Apocalypse will you enter?
Entering the Apocalypse of Rebirth is the path to escaping your identity labyrinth - https://ftcharvest.org/ftc-harvest-school/
