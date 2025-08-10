BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Two Apocalypses— not one!
gloos5
gloos5
33 views • 1 day ago

In this video, you’ll discover: The difference between the Apocalypse of Destruction and the Apocalypse of Rebirth. Time is short.


⚠️ IMPORTANT: To fully understand this video, you must first take the Personal Power Test ➡️ www.ftcharvest.org Without it, you will miss the most important truth hidden in plain sight.

Most people think there’s only one Apocalypse — but the truth is far more shocking. There are two… and both are already in motion. One will end in total destruction. The other will lead to spiritual rebirth, immortality, and freedom from the inner force that has been sabotaging humanity since the beginning.


0:11 Personal Power Test

0:50 Two Apocalypses— not one

1:45 The one problem that affects 100% of people

2:31 The Universal Pattern of Self-Destruction

3:20 Self-Destruction and career

4:43 The purpose of the Apocalypse

5:29 Our true self

6:43 The Identity Game

8:29 The invisible war

9:32 The end times real choice


Which Apocalypse will you enter?

Entering the Apocalypse of Rebirth is the path to escaping your identity labyrinth - https://ftcharvest.org/ftc-harvest-school/

If you want more guidance on this journey, tools, and community support, consider joining us at Patreon: / ftcharvest592

apocalypsehuman harvesthuman identity
