THE BIG VAERS DEBATE / STEVE KIRSCH: "HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED BY THE VACCINES?" PT2

THE BIG VAERS DEBATE / STEVE KIRSCH: "HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED BY THE VACCINES?" PT2Credit to Steve KirschYuri accepted an offer to debate me on vaccine safety issues.I invited a few friends to join in. Yuri had the option of requesting it be only me, but to his credit, he welcomed the opportunity to set all of us on the correct path which is a much more efficient use of his time.I wanted to focus the discussion on just the one issue: "How many people have been killed by these vaccines?"Yuri starts off saying a handful, then quickly changes his position to "less than 100."I called him on that because there's a big difference between those two numbers. A handful of deaths is acceptable for a vaccine, but 100 deaths far exceeds the stopping condition of a vaccine!After 3 hours of discussion, our team was not convinced by his arguments. But I don't think we changed his position either.