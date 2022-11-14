New “Spinning Circle Of Death” Footage - 5G + Vaccines 💉👀 (November 2022)





Here is recent footage of a guy having one of those “attacks” while driving.





These people look over their shoulder as if they see something, they raise one arm, then their body starts turning in a circle, followed by convulsions and sudden death.





(The incident took place on November 3, 2022 while going towards Karaikal from Ambagarattur. The truck ended up crashing into a roadside shop.)





In my opinion I think they are “nuking” the vaccinated through their smart phones using 5G. In most of these strange videos the victims are always holding their phone.





Source @covidbc





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





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