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Canadian Patriots: "I will Stand Besides you, I will Stand Behind You.. but Don't Stand in front of Me"
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100 views • September 14, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents: Canadian Patriots with Patrick Kin.g & Aaron Kates. King and Kates brings a "Canadian Centric" show that covers North American issues with International perspectives. Host Patrick King and Aaron Kates share their investigative prowess and patriotic tendencies to a global audience.
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