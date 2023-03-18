Battles of Faith (Series) - Clash of Minds Speakers (Walter Veith, David Gates, Michael Jenny)
We are living in the final moments of earth's history and the signs are rapidly fulfilling around us. The final movements will be rapid ones as humanity forges unions that will bring us to the homestretch.
1. Homestretch (Veith)
2. Barabbas (Veith)
3. Babylon and the Loud Cry (Veith)
4. Cunningly Devised Fables (Veith)
5. Freedom (Veith)
