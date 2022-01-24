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***SEND THIS VIRAL!*** - COVID Panel - A Second Opinion - Sen. Ron Johnson (last 2 hours of 5 hour discussion)
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824 views • January 24, 2022
Link to all 5 hours: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/01/live-covid-19-a-second-opinion-ron-johnson-moderated-panel-discussion-with-experts/
Last 2 hours of a 5 hour COVID panel discussion headed by Senator Ron Johnson on the global pandemic response, what went right, what went wrong, effect on children, hospital and government corruption, vaccine mandate impact and Big Tech/media censorship. Featuring Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
Invited doctors who did not participate out of intimidation from real experts: Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIAID), Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC), Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA), Dr. Lawrence Tabak (NIH)
Last 2 hours of a 5 hour COVID panel discussion headed by Senator Ron Johnson on the global pandemic response, what went right, what went wrong, effect on children, hospital and government corruption, vaccine mandate impact and Big Tech/media censorship. Featuring Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
Invited doctors who did not participate out of intimidation from real experts: Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIAID), Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC), Dr. Janet Woodcock (FDA), Dr. Lawrence Tabak (NIH)
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