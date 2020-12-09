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AC/DC - Back in Black | Den Jams
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19 views • December 09, 2020
This is a Fame DD-ONE Professional XT - I just assembled it 2 days ago. So, naturally, taking a break between editing videos, had to try it out for the first time. Bear with me, hadn't played in a LONG time... 😅
But hey, gave an idea: 'Den Jams'! 🤘
This was very impromptu (used an old Macbook Pro webcam, wearing pijama pants...), but I kind of like the informal look. Let me know what you think. And yes... I know it's far from perfect! 😅 But wanted to share it anyway.
I do have a YouTube channel where I post videos on a wide change of topics (movies, videogames, music, literature, and plain ol' fun), feel free to find me there: https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
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Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
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MUSIC
Artist: AC/DC
Title: Back in Black
Album: Back in Black
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
But hey, gave an idea: 'Den Jams'! 🤘
This was very impromptu (used an old Macbook Pro webcam, wearing pijama pants...), but I kind of like the informal look. Let me know what you think. And yes... I know it's far from perfect! 😅 But wanted to share it anyway.
I do have a YouTube channel where I post videos on a wide change of topics (movies, videogames, music, literature, and plain ol' fun), feel free to find me there: https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
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Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: AC/DC
Title: Back in Black
Album: Back in Black
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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