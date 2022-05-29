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DPS CHIEF ADMITS OFFICERS WERE ORDERED TO STAND DOWN IN UVALDE MASS SHOOTING
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141 views • May 29, 2022
Col. Steven McCraw held an emotion filled press conference where he admitted officers were wrong to stand down during the shooting. He also presented a detailed timeline of the events and the 911 calls made.
Uvalde Mass Shooting https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/uvalde-mass-shooting-
Uvalde Mass Shooting https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/uvalde-mass-shooting-
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