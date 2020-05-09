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Dr. Enric Costa desmonta la falsa pandemia del COVID-19 (audio mejorado)
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602 views • May 09, 2020
El Dr. Enrique Costa Vercher es un médico de familia de la vieja escuela que en este video nos aporta un claro y lúcido examen que pone de manifiesto las contradicciones y la absurdidad de las “medidas” tomadas por el gobierno. También es una reflexión y protesta sobre el estado de excepción que nos obligan a vivir. Estudia el número de infectados y de fallecidos y los contrasta con los datos oficiales realizando un análisis crítico y lógico.
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