[Sep 3, 2022] Government Is An Illusion of Freedom- Satanism & the Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Sacramento Truth Movement 1 Short Bite
2LiterJay is a 22 year old living in the heart of Sacramento California with a heart for the Living God & His truth. Jay has done some extensive work in researching occult practices and exposing them using his talents as a Graphic Designer on you tube. Tonight we dive into Jays testimony and some high strangeness.
SacramentoTruthMovement: https://www.youtube.com/c/SacramentoTruthMovement_0916RapGodLife_RIPTheJacka
Beware of the one-eyed "god" @jon pounders Watch more @Breaking Babylon:https://youtube.com/shorts/2qPEXaCwsEg?feature=share
Enoch 60 The Mystery of Leviathan and Behemoth:https://youtu.be/IesuqnZr0og
#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV #Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide #Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ... #Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab... CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc... #RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRest...
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Checkout FOJCRADIO here: #FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...
#FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people! Baby’s Lives Matter T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com