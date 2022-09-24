Create New Account
[Sep 3, 2022] Government Is An Illusion of Freedom- Satanism & the Media
CuttingEdge
Published 2 months ago |

@Sacramento Truth Movement 1 Short Bite

2LiterJay is a 22 year old living in the heart of Sacramento California with a heart for the Living God & His truth. Jay has done some extensive work in researching occult practices and exposing them using his talents as a Graphic Designer on you tube. Tonight we dive into Jays testimony and some high strangeness.


SacramentoTruthMovement: https://www.youtube.com/c/SacramentoTruthMovement_0916RapGodLife_RIPTheJacka


Beware of the one-eyed "god" @jon pounders Watch more @Breaking Babylon:https://youtube.com/shorts/2qPEXaCwsEg?feature=share


Enoch 60 The Mystery of Leviathan and Behemoth:https://youtu.be/IesuqnZr0og


#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV #Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide #Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ... #Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab... CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc... #RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRest...

Checkout FOJCRADIO here: #FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm...

#FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...

Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people! Baby’s Lives Matter T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsgovernment

