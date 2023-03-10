https://gettr.com/post/p2apgzv4f30
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Congressman Dave Brat: Individuals have rights from God that precede government. So a few people are just running 1.4 billion people all made in the image of God, and they got no right to do that. I applaud the courage of the Chinese people to speak up and educate the Americans. As soon as we are educated. We need to decouple from China now
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前国会议员戴夫·布拉特：天赋人权优先于政府。仅仅少数几个人掌控了中国14亿神照着自己形象所造的人，他们没有权利这样做。我为中国人民勇敢站出来发声并引导美国人民知道真相鼓掌。一旦我们明白过来，我们须要马上与中共脱钩。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.