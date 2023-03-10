https://gettr.com/post/p2apgzv4f30

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Former Congressman Dave Brat: Individuals have rights from God that precede government. So a few people are just running 1.4 billion people all made in the image of God, and they got no right to do that. I applaud the courage of the Chinese people to speak up and educate the Americans. As soon as we are educated. We need to decouple from China now





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 前国会议员戴夫·布拉特：天赋人权优先于政府。仅仅少数几个人掌控了中国14亿神照着自己形象所造的人，他们没有权利这样做。我为中国人民勇敢站出来发声并引导美国人民知道真相鼓掌。一旦我们明白过来，我们须要马上与中共脱钩。





