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Global Cooling: An Inconvenient History of the Climate Change Hoax
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96 views • September 23, 2021
Global Cooling: An Inconvenient History of the Climate Change Hoax
You've heard of "Climate Change," and you've probably heard of its predecessor "Global Warming" - but unless
you lived through the 1970s, you may not remember the MSM/Liberal/Academic scam that mothered them all:
Global Cooling.
The entire world-wide con of the working class via "Climate Change" started (if you don't count Mayan sacrifices) in 1972, with a now-infamous (and hilarious) letter from two "experts" to then-president Richard Nixon - and a quick read will forever convince you, beyond all doubt, that the "Climate Change Crisis" we now face is complete, utter, fabricated, Democrat BS
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hjcdMU2itv8/
You've heard of "Climate Change," and you've probably heard of its predecessor "Global Warming" - but unless
you lived through the 1970s, you may not remember the MSM/Liberal/Academic scam that mothered them all:
Global Cooling.
The entire world-wide con of the working class via "Climate Change" started (if you don't count Mayan sacrifices) in 1972, with a now-infamous (and hilarious) letter from two "experts" to then-president Richard Nixon - and a quick read will forever convince you, beyond all doubt, that the "Climate Change Crisis" we now face is complete, utter, fabricated, Democrat BS
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hjcdMU2itv8/
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