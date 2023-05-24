How Serious is HPV? Is the HPV Vaccine Safe or Effective? Should it be Mandated? | Ep 85

Does the Human Papillomavirus regularly lead to cancer? Does the HPV vaccine help protect you or your child from developing cancer? Is the vaccine itself safe or effective?Show more





Christina Hildebrand of a Voice for Choice Advocacy joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to dive into the many layers of this topic.





Teryn and Christina also discuss how California is looking to enact the “Cancer Prevention Bill” expecting school children to receive the Gardasil vaccine by 8th grade. The ways they allow 12-year-olds to make their own decisions to get something like this without their parents consent and the lobbying tactics that go into getting lawmakers and the public on board.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





Sign up for the show newsletter and get our FREE, HPV resource guide PDF: https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





https://avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org/





****Code SECRET50 for 50% Off****

Join Teryn, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Peter McCullough, Steve Deace, Jenna Ellis, Kristen Meghan and more at the WTP USA National Conference in Boise, ID, June 2 - 3: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/conference-2023/

Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/

Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046

Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





Show less

CSID: bad471e1e155f1bb









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co