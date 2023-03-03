Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - Episode 22: How the Revelatorium Revelations came to be (Part 1)

Hello and welcome back to We are in the Golden Age

I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and am glad to bring back Delstarr for another riveting episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series.

In this multi-part topic we will be discussing How the Revelatorium revelations came to be.

We briefly discussed this topic in Episode 15: Introduction to how the Revelatorium revelations came to be, the following multi-part episodes will be further detail on the topic.



Starting with the life of the wordsmith Delstarr, going from about the age of 3 to the present.

We cover many experiences in his spiritual development to eventually take on the responsibility to creation of being wordsmith for the Revelatorium Revelations and what great benefit it gives humanity to amazingly help in the actual ascension process.

So stay tuned and please enjoy.

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

