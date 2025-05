IECV NV #266 - 👀 House Sparrows Bathing - Stellar's Jay Drinking- Spotted Starlings To 9-20-2016

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE today we have everyone over to visit The House Sparrows came by to take baths, The Stellar's Jay for a quick drink of water, The Spotted Starlings as well we got a big turn out this year hope you all are having a great and wonderful day was well my friends...If You're New To My Channel Be Sure To "Subscribe" "like" "Comment" "Share" "πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ Up" Thanks! To All My Loyal Subscribers! For Watching And Commenting Have A Wonderful Week! And Be Sure To Click On The Bell And Set It To Get Notifications So You Won't Miss When I Upload A New Video' πŸ‘€ See You In The Next Video...🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀









