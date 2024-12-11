BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What We Fear the Most Can Actually Be the Biggest Blessing in Our Life - Annie Yorty
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
19 views • 5 months ago


Sometimes the unexpected challenges in life can give rise to new opportunities. Annie Yorty is a wife, mother, author, speaker, and podcaster who has lived such a reality for decades. When Annie was just 25 years old, she discovered that her newborn daughter had been diagnosed with Down Syndrome. God gave her peace about this whole situation, and it brought Annie closer to the Lord as a result. This was also the beginning of an incredible journey of missionary work that has taken Annie and her family around the globe, sharing the good news of the gospel. Annie talks about the challenges she has faced in life and how she has managed to point others to Jesus through it all.



TAKEAWAYS


Annie’s first trip to Belarus was a “turning point” that changed her life for the better


Satan wants us to be fearful and therefore ineffective in our witness to Christ


Check out Annie’s devotional this holiday season: 25 Symbols of Christmas: Finding Jesus - A Devotional


There was a hole in Annie’s heart that only God could fill - and He did



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h

25 Symbols of Christmas book: https://amzn.to/3Ot64Ql

From Ignorance to Bliss book: https://amzn.to/3V6VQsB


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNIE YORTY

Website: https://annieyorty.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnnieYorty2020

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annieyorty/

X: https://x.com/AnnieYorty

Empowering Homeschool Podcast: https://bit.ly/3CKdkVm

Ordinary Moms Podcast: https://bit.ly/3OscejE


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

ARTZA (20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christspeakerauthordown syndromebelarustina griffincounter culture mom showannie yorty
