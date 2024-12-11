What We Fear the Most Can Actually Be the Biggest Blessing in Our Life - Annie Yorty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sometimes the unexpected challenges in life can give rise to new opportunities. Annie Yorty is a wife, mother, author, speaker, and podcaster who has lived such a reality for decades. When Annie was just 25 years old, she discovered that her newborn daughter had been diagnosed with Down Syndrome. God gave her peace about this whole situation, and it brought Annie closer to the Lord as a result. This was also the beginning of an incredible journey of missionary work that has taken Annie and her family around the globe, sharing the good news of the gospel. Annie talks about the challenges she has faced in life and how she has managed to point others to Jesus through it all.
TAKEAWAYS
Annie’s first trip to Belarus was a “turning point” that changed her life for the better
Satan wants us to be fearful and therefore ineffective in our witness to Christ
Check out Annie’s devotional this holiday season: 25 Symbols of Christmas: Finding Jesus - A Devotional
There was a hole in Annie’s heart that only God could fill - and He did
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h
25 Symbols of Christmas book: https://amzn.to/3Ot64Ql
From Ignorance to Bliss book: https://amzn.to/3V6VQsB
🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNIE YORTY
Website: https://annieyorty.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnnieYorty2020
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annieyorty/
Empowering Homeschool Podcast: https://bit.ly/3CKdkVm
Ordinary Moms Podcast: https://bit.ly/3OscejE
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
ARTZA (20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/