What We Fear the Most Can Actually Be the Biggest Blessing in Our Life - Annie Yorty





Sometimes the unexpected challenges in life can give rise to new opportunities. Annie Yorty is a wife, mother, author, speaker, and podcaster who has lived such a reality for decades. When Annie was just 25 years old, she discovered that her newborn daughter had been diagnosed with Down Syndrome. God gave her peace about this whole situation, and it brought Annie closer to the Lord as a result. This was also the beginning of an incredible journey of missionary work that has taken Annie and her family around the globe, sharing the good news of the gospel. Annie talks about the challenges she has faced in life and how she has managed to point others to Jesus through it all.









Annie’s first trip to Belarus was a “turning point” that changed her life for the better





Satan wants us to be fearful and therefore ineffective in our witness to Christ





Check out Annie’s devotional this holiday season: 25 Symbols of Christmas: Finding Jesus - A Devotional





There was a hole in Annie’s heart that only God could fill - and He did









