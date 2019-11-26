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44 - Brampton & Corn Dumping on Trudeau, New Leadership CPC and Plastics
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10 views • November 26, 2019
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism
Derek’s Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=24&v=AJrzUMpunnA&feature=emb_logo&has_verified=1
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/watch-domestic-abuse-caught-on-video-in-ontario-police-investigating/
Corn
https://twitter.com/CBCMontreal/status/1199031202704973824
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/farmers-dump-corn-at-pm-s-office-demanding-end-to-cn-rail-strike-propane-shortage-1.4701478
CPC Leadership
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/teneycke-scheer-should-resign-1.5373094
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-social-conservative-groups-call-for-andrew-scheer-to-resign/
Bubble Tea Exemption
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/vancouver-bubble-tea-vendors-get-one-year-exemption-from-straw-ban
https://stateofgreen.com/en/partners/state-of-green/news/plastic-bags-are-more-environmentally-friendly/
http://www.allaboutbags.ca/papervplastic.html
https://canadapoli.com/Community/index.php
Me on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/canadapoli/
Me on Twitter
https://twitter.com/MarkParalovos
People’s Party Website
https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/
Who Am I?
https://markparalovos.com
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism
Derek’s Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=24&v=AJrzUMpunnA&feature=emb_logo&has_verified=1
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/watch-domestic-abuse-caught-on-video-in-ontario-police-investigating/
Corn
https://twitter.com/CBCMontreal/status/1199031202704973824
https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/farmers-dump-corn-at-pm-s-office-demanding-end-to-cn-rail-strike-propane-shortage-1.4701478
CPC Leadership
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/teneycke-scheer-should-resign-1.5373094
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-social-conservative-groups-call-for-andrew-scheer-to-resign/
Bubble Tea Exemption
https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/vancouver-bubble-tea-vendors-get-one-year-exemption-from-straw-ban
https://stateofgreen.com/en/partners/state-of-green/news/plastic-bags-are-more-environmentally-friendly/
http://www.allaboutbags.ca/papervplastic.html
Keywords
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