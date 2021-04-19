X22 Report Sonic Boom, The Shot Heard Around The World, Wrays Of Light

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Ep. 2455b - Sonic Boom, The Shot Heard Around The World, Wrays Of Light
The [DS] / MSM are now being exposed to the world. The people are now confused with the pandemic message, people are no longer listening to Fauci and states are opening up and those states that are opening up the cases are dropping. Scavino sends message, sonic boom incoming. Wray makes a surprising announcement, that Antifa is organized and they local and regional nodes. The audit in Arizona is about to happen, will this be the shot heard around the world.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.