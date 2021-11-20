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FORCED COVID JABS COMING TO NZ SCHOOLS SO TAKE YOUR CHILDREN OUT OF SCHOOL NOW
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318 views • November 20, 2021
This is coming to all schools in every country. So time to homeschool your kids before they get injected with this mRNA poison.
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Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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