💥🇮🇷 New Israeli Strike Targets Natanz Nuclear Facility.

Israel trying it's best to start WW3.

Spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces:

We will respond harshly to Israeli attacks.

The United States and Israel will pay the price.

This U.S. media spin — trying to distance themselves from the attack — is hilarious.

It’s the exact same playbook we saw after Ukraine struck Russian strategic bombers.

Only two possibilities exist:

1. The Trump administration is (once again) lying.

2. The Trump administration has no control over its client states — Israel and Ukraine have gone completely rogue.

So what is it?