United Against [Bidan]

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173 views • May 21, 2022
The Downward Spiral — Dude’s Gotta Go
* Joe’s America: a stock market bloodbath.
* America’s decline has been rapid under him.
* His inaugural address: I will unite us.
* Absolutely no one is defending him.
* Somehow he didn’t see inflation coming.
* We’re seeing the highest inflation rate in decades.
* His base doesn’t bear the brunt of his damage.
* He unified America by making everyone poorer.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306562342112
* Joe’s America: a stock market bloodbath.
* America’s decline has been rapid under him.
* His inaugural address: I will unite us.
* Absolutely no one is defending him.
* Somehow he didn’t see inflation coming.
* We’re seeing the highest inflation rate in decades.
* His base doesn’t bear the brunt of his damage.
* He unified America by making everyone poorer.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306562342112
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