https://gnews.org/post/p1lafe413
09/14/2022 Former US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker：Russia using China to circumvent sanctions; CCP may get Russia some of the spare parts and critical components that they need, like microchips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.