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Communiqué Radio-Québec suite à la censure des GAFAM - Retrouvez Alexis sur Twitter, Vimeo et VK
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24 views • October 16, 2020
16 octobre 2020 : https://vimeo.com/user94434811
Radio-Québec : https://vimeo.com/user94434811
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Alexis_Cossette
VK: https://vk.com/radioquebec
Message de Radio-Québec concernant la censure sur Internet et la fermeture de nos comptes Facebook et Youtube.
Radio-Québec : https://vimeo.com/user94434811
Twitter : https://twitter.com/Alexis_Cossette
VK: https://vk.com/radioquebec
Message de Radio-Québec concernant la censure sur Internet et la fermeture de nos comptes Facebook et Youtube.
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