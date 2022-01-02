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How to Help the Suicidally Depressed Person--Dr. Peter Breggin's 5th 'SimpleTruths About Psychiatry'
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1814 views • January 02, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Sep 20, 2013. This video had 136,565 views and 4.2K likes.
Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD talks with us about how to help a person who is suicidally depressed. Depression is a total loss of hope. Dr. Breggin details how to help someone to rediscover their hope and how they want to live. See the rest of Dr. Breggin's 'Simple Truths' series via his website http://www.breggin.com; or on his main youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/PeterBreggin. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including Heart of Being Helpful and his most recent book, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families.
Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD talks with us about how to help a person who is suicidally depressed. Depression is a total loss of hope. Dr. Breggin details how to help someone to rediscover their hope and how they want to live. See the rest of Dr. Breggin's 'Simple Truths' series via his website http://www.breggin.com; or on his main youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/PeterBreggin. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including Heart of Being Helpful and his most recent book, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families.
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