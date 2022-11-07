11-07-2022 Pre election catch up

Episode 105
Tomorrow is an extremely important day, it cannot be understated. No matter what happens expect the unexpected, and plan for turbulent time ahead. I believe the patriots are prepared for what is to come, but there are many people out there who have no idea...What will the precipice create for our society long term, how will the unaware handle it when all the truth comes out?
