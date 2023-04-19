From Flat Earth to Being Born Again!

January 9th, 2018

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will discuss a wonderful email that I received today addressing one of the most important things that Jesus Christ ever said. Sadly, very few pastors or churches correctly explain this fundamental and paramount truth of God's Word. And the New Agers, cults, and Gnostics have redefined this concept of "being born again" to fit their occult doctrines, but the Bible is clear about what it takes to have this genuine supernatural encounter with the God of Creation.