Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From Flat Earth to Being Born Again!
7 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published 18 hours ago |

January 9th, 2018

In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will discuss a wonderful email that I received today addressing one of the most important things that Jesus Christ ever said. Sadly, very few pastors or churches correctly explain this fundamental and paramount truth of God's Word. And the New Agers, cults, and Gnostics have redefined this concept of "being born again" to fit their occult doctrines, but the Bible is clear about what it takes to have this genuine supernatural encounter with the God of Creation.

Keywords
gospelcreationjesustestimonyoccultflat earthgnosticnew agedean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket