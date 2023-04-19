From Flat Earth to Being Born Again!

January 9th, 2018
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, we will discuss a wonderful email that I received today addressing one of the most important things that Jesus Christ ever said. Sadly, very few pastors or churches correctly explain this fundamental and paramount truth of God's Word. And the New Agers, cults, and Gnostics have redefined this concept of "being born again" to fit their occult doctrines, but the Bible is clear about what it takes to have this genuine supernatural encounter with the God of Creation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.