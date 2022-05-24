Back in Balance with Angelica Clark, P.A.-C

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Many of the guests at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center who have seen multiple doctors and been prescribed anti-depressants or other pharmaceutical drugs are now on a path of health and wellness, naturally, with a functional approach to health.
Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Functional Medicine provider Angelica Clark, P.A.-C, as they discuss the many health issues people are facing today. Originally from Brazil, Angelica moved to the US in 2003 with ambitions of doing missionary work. However, her degree in nutrition lead her down a different path.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
Get a free copy of Dr. Hotze’ s book, “Hormones, Health, & Happiness” by calling 281-698-8698.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.