READY TO TAKE YOUR LIFE BACK? [2021-04-04] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)



The government of Canada and its paid shills continually say one of their biggest priorities is to “build vaccine confidence in communities so that everyone can make an informed decision on vaccination”. This is something repeated by doctors, scientists, and politicians alike. When you hear that statement, what do you imagine them doing to help people come to an “informed decision”?



Would you have guessed it's to pay people hundreds of thousands of dollars to find the best way to manipulate you? That’s right, it's not to inform you about the potentially dangerous blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine or the fact that getting vaccinated doesn’t protect you or others from getting or transmitting Covid-19, it’s to lie and trick you. Let me say that again, the government's idea of helping you make an informed decision is paying people to trick you into doing what they want you to do. When you have a friend like the government, who needs enemies.



SOURCE: SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO