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Fake Gold is Circulating Around the World. Gold Confiscating Coming, Again.
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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166 views • September 09, 2022

Fake Gold is Circulating Around the World. Gold Confiscating Coming, Again. original post ,

•Sep 27, 2015, since deleted everywhere,

Nearly 7 years ago I reported on this story. How fake gold bars are being sold and circulated. Now it returns as headlines in the alternative media. This report from Zero Hedge confirms that this is still going on in the gold market. Be careful with your gold investments. Don’t buy it on paper. Have in your possession, away from the banks. My 2 prior videos done years ago come to light with this controversy.


Bank Caught Using Fake Gold As Reserve Capital In Russia

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-12/russian-bank-caught-using-fake-gold-reserve-capital


BANK CAUGHT USING FAKE GOLD AS RESERVE CAPITAL IN RUSSIA

http://www.infowars.com/bank-caught-using-fake-gold-as-reserve-capital-in-russia/



Ron Paul Gold Confiscation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BigdTlqmjNQ



Bank Caught Using FAKE GOLD as Reserve Capital in Russia. For Years Fake Gold Bars Have Been Circulating Around the World.

http://beforeitsnews.com/gold-and-precious-metals/2015/09/bank-caught-using-fake-gold-as-reserve-capital-in-russia-2658712.html


THE ILLUSION OF THE VALUE OF GOLD. It is a Farce. Counterfeit Gold Bars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Dh6wliQc8



Stealing your GOLD Will Be Like Taking Candy From a Baby, Gold Confiscation Coming Next.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7XOwNtUWjU


If this video is not available in your country, use the Vimeo link, https://vimeo.com/139257266


This is a repost because I used Steely Dan, Your Gold Teeth as back drop music bed on the other one. They dinged it.



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