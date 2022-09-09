Fake Gold is Circulating Around the World. Gold Confiscating Coming, Again. original post ,
•Sep 27, 2015, since deleted everywhere,
Nearly 7 years ago I reported on this story. How fake gold bars are being sold and circulated. Now it returns as headlines in the alternative media. This report from Zero Hedge confirms that this is still going on in the gold market. Be careful with your gold investments. Don’t buy it on paper. Have in your possession, away from the banks. My 2 prior videos done years ago come to light with this controversy.
Bank Caught Using Fake Gold As Reserve Capital In Russia
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-09-12/russian-bank-caught-using-fake-gold-reserve-capital
BANK CAUGHT USING FAKE GOLD AS RESERVE CAPITAL IN RUSSIA
http://www.infowars.com/bank-caught-using-fake-gold-as-reserve-capital-in-russia/
Ron Paul Gold Confiscation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BigdTlqmjNQ
Bank Caught Using FAKE GOLD as Reserve Capital in Russia. For Years Fake Gold Bars Have Been Circulating Around the World.
http://beforeitsnews.com/gold-and-precious-metals/2015/09/bank-caught-using-fake-gold-as-reserve-capital-in-russia-2658712.html
THE ILLUSION OF THE VALUE OF GOLD. It is a Farce. Counterfeit Gold Bars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0Dh6wliQc8
Stealing your GOLD Will Be Like Taking Candy From a Baby, Gold Confiscation Coming Next.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7XOwNtUWjU
If this video is not available in your country, use the Vimeo link, https://vimeo.com/139257266
This is a repost because I used Steely Dan, Your Gold Teeth as back drop music bed on the other one. They dinged it.
