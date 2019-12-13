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Episode 1 The Start Of It All
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7 views • December 13, 2019
This is the first episode in a series. It is not intended for the young, even though this is a cartoon. The concepts in this series will likely take a decent level of education to fully appreciate, but most age levels and levels of education are welcome. It is a science fiction series that explores many topics that either are now, or in the next 100 years will become relevant. Please be polite in the comments. Feel free to subscribe and share, but please be careful who you share with. This is not intended for everyone in the world to see, and I have no intention of making videos to get loads of subscribers. Content is what I am after, and a love of the subject matter, and opportunity to create, is also. If you have questions feel free to message me directly.
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