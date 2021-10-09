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On Top Of The COVID Hoax, We're Now Experiencing The Facebook Hoax - Both Deprive YOU Of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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61 views • October 09, 2021
We've been through nearly two years of the COVID scamdemic/plandemic and now the Mockingbird media is putting before us a person who worked for the very company that was one of the largest perpetrators of the scam, and in the process, probably was instrumental in the deaths untold thousands of people who couldn't get the information about the shots that may have saved their lives or kept them from injury. Former Facebook employee Frances Huagen has become an instant overnight superstar, but while she does reveal some serious problems inside Facebook, she is actually pushing for more censorship of views that she disagrees with and wants Congress to violate the First Amendment even more than they already are doing and force Facebook to do its dirty, criminal work.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/on-top-of-the-covid-hoax-were-now-experiencing-the-facebook-hoax-both-deprive-you-of-liberty-video/
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censorshiphoaxfacebookvaccineinjectionsshotsdeathstim brownsons of libertyred state talk radiocovidplandemicscamdemicfrances haugen
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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