9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 18 - Join HUMANITY

In this edition, James talks about the 9/11 Psy Op. The explosion noise of tower 2 courtesy of STFNews. Why did NIST shoot themselves in the foot? The same goes for the explosion at the top of tower 1. So there were explosions. Who put the explosives there. The Towers were demolished by explosions. The Chopper 5 video proves there was no plane. Tower 2 hit by banana demonstration. The Pulse nightclub shooting was a false flag. MKUltra mind control. The separate sections to the towers. Video of tower 2 with a smoke plume coming out of a window on the North face of Tower 2 on the 60th floor. Finally James discusses the difference between the Matrix and Reality.