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More Cointelpro Noise Harassment, GANG STALKING White Settlement Texas
www.targeted.one
www.targeted.one
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www.targeted.one
Never ending Horn honking harassment as part of FBI Cointelpro operations in the USA. This is just a fraction of harassment stalking seen in this program that was exposed in the 1970's, illegal operations were exposed after running for about three decades in secrecy. This program was said to have been shut down yet never ended, same crime committed targeting individuals involved in activism, ordinary civilians or whistleblowers. The same crimes committed that we heard of in the Senate Hearings, stalking, drugging, poisonings, assaults, false imprisonments, breakins, evidence fabrication, assassinations. Same police, FBI, and their criminal informants as well as local, state, federal officials, judiciary corruption, etc. Just arrived in Fort Worth one day ago, spending holidays with FBI cointelpro stalking, rape victim Sarah Degeyter, as well as cointelpro stalking victim David Degeyter, (Her Brother.)
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targeted individualgangstalkingcointelpro
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