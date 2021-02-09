It's About TIME

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110 views • February 09, 2021
Time Magazine recently appeared to make the admission that the 2020 election was manipulated by "business titans," to get local politicians to suspend laws and ignore voter integrity statutes in order to "get the right outcome" for the election. The Chamber of Commerce played a big part in this initiative. Find out how they also tried the same thing back in the 1930s.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#TimeMagazine #DanielNatal
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