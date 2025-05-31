BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Japan Earthquake 6.1 Magnitude
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1095 followers
144 views • 19 hours ago

Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for May 25, 2025 ✅

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that when the earth shakes violently, you may remain strengthened by faith and wait for us to come to your aid.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in the countries that will suffer from earthquakes.

May 25, 2025


https://www.brighteon.com/4d5936b7-cd2c-4063-9ccf-29ca8ae76bf6

earthquakejapan6pt1 magnitude
M 6.1- 76 km S of Kushiro, Japan

Time

2025-05-31 04:37:17 (UTC-04:00)

Location

42.294°N 144.522°E

Depth

21.0 km

