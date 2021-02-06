Welcome to Cultivated Change | The Journey Toward Resilience

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▶️Training/Coaching: https://bit.ly/38uagKi
▶️Garden Design Services: https://bit.ly/3hft1Vv
▶️KC Gardens Micros: https://bit.ly/3hdMhTn
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▶️Watch us on Instagram: @cultivated.change
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#fitness #resilience #microgreens #healthcoaching
Introducing Cultivated Change! My name is Alex Corey and my hope is to bring value to the community with pragmatic steps I've picked up on my journey towards self-sufficiency and personal resilience. Topics will include garden design, indoor growing, microgreens, personal growth, breaking and adopting new habits, nutrition, fitness, and philosophy!
If you are in the Western NC area, click below to reach out (or on any social media) for a free consult on any of our health coaching programs, microgreens delivery services, or garden design services
For all others, I hope you get some value out of the diverse array of subjects this channel with bring from workout programs to easy lifestyle tweaks to LOTS OF GROWING (both seeds and personal development)
https://cultivated-change.com/contact-us/