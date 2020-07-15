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The Edge of Disaster
Cahlen
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42 views • July 15, 2020
Sharing some thoughts on how many of us live life a few steps from total disaster, and how the worldwide culture as a whole tends to do the same thing. This results in stressful lives that are harder to enjoy.

The solution to this problem that worked for me was to focus on minimalism and learning to survive in the wild. It really makes the standard way of living more enjoyable when you know for sure that you could lose it all and still be just fine.

Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee

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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.

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