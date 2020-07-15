The Edge of Disaster

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The solution to this problem that worked for me was to focus on minimalism and learning to survive in the wild. It really makes the standard way of living more enjoyable when you know for sure that you could lose it all and still be just fine.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice