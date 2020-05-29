© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC Doctor Claims COVID 19 Is Not What They Say It Is!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • May 29, 2020
Posted by: Brian Cooke on YT on 7 April 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yrCjsaZKg8&t=11s
A New Your Doctor claims we may be treating the Covid-19 Virus incorrectly ?
Food for thought.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0yrCjsaZKg8&t=11s
A New Your Doctor claims we may be treating the Covid-19 Virus incorrectly ?
Food for thought.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.