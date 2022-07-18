Manhattan Rents Continue To Rise Amid Inflation While Occupancy Rate Remains Low

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https://gnews.org/post/pv7o8fd1
07/14/2022 Robert Frank says at an interview on CNBC: In the midst of inflation, Manhattan rents continue to rise. The average monthly rent exceeds $5,000, reaching a record high, but the occupancy rate is less than 40%