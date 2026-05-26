BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moscow Shifts From Retaliatory Strikes To Systematic Destruction Of Kyiv’s Command Centers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1390 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • Today

Moscow Shifts From Retaliatory Strikes To Systematic Destruction Of Kyiv’s Command Centers

Indications that the military conflict in Ukraine is shifting into a new phase have started to emerge in the media. ‘The strike on Starobelsk was the last straw. Russian troops are now launching a series of strikes against Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Kyiv. The Russian Armed Forces will carry out systematic strikes against decision-making centers and command posts in Ukraine,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on May 25. Additionally, during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recommended evacuating diplomats from Kyiv.

It should be noted that Russia is not officially at war with Ukraine. Despite the scale and duration of the hostilities, legally, this remains a limited military operation. Within this legal framework, the destruction of Ukraine’s highest governing bodies was not originally intended.

Now, in the fifth year of the conflict, Moscow’s perspective appears to have shifted significantly. If a political decision has already been made, Kyiv may soon become an extremely unsafe city for the country’s leadership. Meanwhile, the intensity of fighting on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict remains high.

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian forces are steadily losing ground in border areas. According to reports from May 26, units of the Russian 21st Brigade completed a mop-up operation in the village of Zapselie. Russian troops are advancing on the village of Velyka Rybitsa, once a major logistics hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, turning it into a frontline settlement located just a couple of kilometers from the line of contact.

On May 26, the Russian 34th Brigade of the “North” task force took full control of the village of Ryasne. Going forward, the Russian command will most likely shift its attention northward toward the Pyatipole railway station. The station remains under Ukrainian control and forms a salient on this section of the front.

Russian units achieved a significant tactical victory in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The 36th Motorized Rifle Brigade penetrated deep into Ukrainian positions and took control of Dobropasovo. Active fighting is reportedly underway for Pokrovskoye, where Russian assault groups are seeking to establish a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement.

The depth of the breakthrough was about 6 km, a fairly significant result given the current realities of the military hostilities. This success was achieved thanks to the skillful use of infiltration tactics. Groups of two to three people gathered secretly behind Ukrainian defenses for about a week before launching active operations.

Meanwhile, fierce positional battles continue along the rest of the front. However, there have been no significant changes in the operational situation.

https://southfront.press/systematic-destruction-of-kyiv-command-centers/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

Cassie B.
Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Ava Grace
Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Morgan S. Verity
Iran Rejects US Demand on Uranium as Talks Continue

Iran Rejects US Demand on Uranium as Talks Continue

Garrison Vance
15 Arab and Islamic Nations Condemn Somaliland Embassy Opening in Jerusalem as Illegal

15 Arab and Islamic Nations Condemn Somaliland Embassy Opening in Jerusalem as Illegal

Garrison Vance
Rising Electricity Bills Emerge as Pivotal Issue in 2026 Midterm Elections

Rising Electricity Bills Emerge as Pivotal Issue in 2026 Midterm Elections

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy