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WHAT HAPPENED TO ME SINCE GETTING THE MODERNA JAB - MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS ARE AFRAID TO SPEAK OUT.
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51 views • June 20, 2021
Jimmy Dore on the Moderna Vaccine Adverse Reactions He's Suffering. Doctors and nurses that have symptoms are afraid of talking about them or they will be ostracized. Which makes them murderers in my opinion. They took an oath to do no harm. By not telling the truth or speaking out they are harming people.
Source: The Jimmy Dore Show and Fearless Nation via Jim Crenshaw
Source: The Jimmy Dore Show and Fearless Nation via Jim Crenshaw
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