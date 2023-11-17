Create New Account
Israel Are First in History to Commit Genocide - While Calling Themselves Victims - Richard Medhurst
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Israel Are First in History to Commit Genocide While Calling Themselves Victims

I'm sharing this video from Richard Medhurst, on YouTube, Rumble and others.

About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.
