23-year-old new Mother KILLED by VAXX induced BLOOD CLOT

John Rich is organizing this fundraiser.
On July 2 2021 my daughter Amanda Rich passed
away from a blood clot which we have every reason
to believe was linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.
Amanda leaves behind a 19 month old daughter
Allie Grace.at the time of her death Amanda was in
the process of getting her vet tech license so she
could support herself and her daughter! As most 23
yr old young adults she had made no plans to die.
only to live and give her daughter the best she
possibly could. With no life insurance the funeral
cost alone was 8k and that leaves not to put in a
AMANDA'S OBITUARY
trust for her beautiful daughter and the life
Amanda wanted for her! As grandparents we will
Amanda Lyn Rich, 23, of New Ulm, Texas,
do the best we can to fulfill that dream. All money
passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in
donated will placed in the minor fund for the
Brenham, Texas.
expenses of raising Allie Grace and her college
fund! Anything helps thank you and god bless!
Amanda was born on December 15, 1997, in
Houston, Texas, the daughter of John William
and Tammy Lyn (Zettel) Rich. She grew up in the
Alief, Bellville, and Austin areas. Amanda was a
Certified Nursing Assistant for a home health
care company. Her daughter, Allie Grace, was
her whole world.
She is survived by her daughter: Allie Grace
Robert of New Ulm; parents: John Rich and wife,
Ramona, of Cleveland, TN; grandmother: Susan
Zettel of New Ulm; and grandparents: James
and Jo Ellen Rich, of Houston
Amanda was preceded in death by her mother:
Tammy Lyn Zettel McFaraland and grandfather:
https://theempoweror.com/2021/08/07/23-year-old-amanda-rich-dies-after-covid-shot/
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries
