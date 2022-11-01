23-year-old new Mother KILLED by VAXX induced BLOOD CLOT

John Rich is organizing this fundraiser.

On July 2 2021 my daughter Amanda Rich passed

away from a blood clot which we have every reason

to believe was linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Amanda leaves behind a 19 month old daughter

Allie Grace.at the time of her death Amanda was in

the process of getting her vet tech license so she

could support herself and her daughter! As most 23

yr old young adults she had made no plans to die.

only to live and give her daughter the best she

possibly could. With no life insurance the funeral

cost alone was 8k and that leaves not to put in a

AMANDA'S OBITUARY

trust for her beautiful daughter and the life

Amanda wanted for her! As grandparents we will

Amanda Lyn Rich, 23, of New Ulm, Texas,

do the best we can to fulfill that dream. All money

passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in

donated will placed in the minor fund for the

Brenham, Texas.

expenses of raising Allie Grace and her college

fund! Anything helps thank you and god bless!

Amanda was born on December 15, 1997, in

Houston, Texas, the daughter of John William

and Tammy Lyn (Zettel) Rich. She grew up in the

Alief, Bellville, and Austin areas. Amanda was a

Certified Nursing Assistant for a home health

care company. Her daughter, Allie Grace, was

her whole world.

She is survived by her daughter: Allie Grace

Robert of New Ulm; parents: John Rich and wife,

Ramona, of Cleveland, TN; grandmother: Susan

Zettel of New Ulm; and grandparents: James

and Jo Ellen Rich, of Houston

Amanda was preceded in death by her mother:

Tammy Lyn Zettel McFaraland and grandfather:

